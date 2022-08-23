Preserving Detroit's United Sound Systems, where icons like Miles Davis and Aretha Franklin recorded

What do Miles Davis, Marvin Gaye and Aretha Franklin have in common?

Well besides being some of the biggest musical artists of the 20th century, they all recorded at United Sound Systems in Detroit.

The 1916 brick building that houses the studio was designated a historic landmark in 2015, but local preservationists are worried that may not be enough to protect it forever.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Michelle Jahra McKinney of the Detroit Sound Conservancy.

