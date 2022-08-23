Maine family wants to honor veterans with the world's largest flagpole. But some residents are conce

© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Maine family wants to honor veterans with the world's largest flagpole. But some residents are concerned

Published August 23, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT

Eastern Maine could be the home of the world’s largest flagpole, as one family hopes. It’ll be accompanied by a massive park to honor our country’s veterans. But it first has to gain approval, which could come down to the small community’s residents, not all of whom are on board with the idea.

Nicole Ogrysko of Maine Public Radio reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.