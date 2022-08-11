© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup – Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published August 11, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT
Serena Williams of the United States looks to the crowd as she leaves the court after losing to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Serena Williams of the United States looks to the crowd as she leaves the court after losing to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Federal authorities searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, following a tip that he was keeping classified records at his home. 

The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to pass the House this week. The piece of legislation comes after reports there was no inflation in the month of July.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced her intention to retire from the sport after the US Open.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5