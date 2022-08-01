Why asking if the U.S. economy is in recession is the wrong question

Whether or not we are in a recession has been the debate of the last week after gross domestic product numbers signaled a shrink in growth two quarters in a row.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong chats with Atlantic staff writer Derek Thompson to discuss why determining whether or not we’re technically in a recession shouldn’t be top of mind.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

