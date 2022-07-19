Your guide to the state of the economy

Inflation. Increased interest rates. Whispers of an impending recession.

If your wallet is hurting, you’re not alone.

So what’s ahead? And what will the Biden administration do to address it?

From The Wall Street Journal:

up from 44% a month ago and just 18% in January.

Some 46% of economists said they expect the Fed to raise interest rates excessively and cause unnecessary economic weakness. Slightly fewer, 42%, said they anticipated the Fed increasing rates about the right amount to balance inflation and growth. Around 12.3% thought it would raise rates too little.

“Fiscal and monetary policy was left too loose for too long and now the Fed is playing catch-up and this always comes with a chance of overshoot,” said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, who currently puts the risk of recession in the next 12 months at 50%.

is hoping this time will be different.

We talk with experts about the state of the economy — and what to consider when making financial decisions.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5