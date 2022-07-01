'How could this have happened?' Recalling the history of Phoenix Indian School

For the original segment, click here.

A prominent boarding school for Native American children operated in central Phoenix from 1891 to 1990. In the early years, officials tried to wipe out the culture and identity of the students who went to Phoenix Indian.

But, as reforms slowly changed native boarding schools over the course of decades, it became a place where students could reclaim some of their history.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd visited the campus of Phoenix Indian School to learn about its complicated and traumatic past.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.