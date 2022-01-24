Can the situation at the border between Russia and Ukraine be resolved before an invasion?

The Biden administration is considering sending up to 5,000 US troops from the U.S. and Europe to Eastern Europe. The move comes as the potential for a Russian invasion in Ukraine continues to grow.

According to the U.K.’s Foreign Office, Russian officials are already discussing potential pro-Russian leadership to replace Ukrainian leaders.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Geneva last week to engage in diplomatic talks over the situation at the border between Ukraine and Russia.

While no breakthroughs were made in the meeting, the U.S. committed to providing Russia a written document responding to three key requests involving Ukraine and NATO.

How close is Russian military action against Ukraine? And how will the U.S. and the rest of Europe respond?

