When Trump supporters stormed the Capitol a year ago, they were motivated in part by what some analysts and authorities call “the big lie.”

It’s a conspiracy theory embraced by former President Donald Trump that claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen by Democrats.

This Thursday – on the anniversary of that attack – Trump will speak from his Mar-a-Lago resort at the same time a prayer service is will be held at the Capitol.His speech is a reminder of how large he still looms over the Republican Party

It’s not just Trump who believes the “big lie.” According to one poll from Monmouth University, nearly three-quarters of Republicans believe Biden’s 2020 election win was illegitimate. And last year, 147 congressional Republicans voted to overturn the election results.

Republicans’ belief in the stolen election has become a litmus test for the party. As part of our week-long series on Jan. 6, we’re diving into how the GOP got here and what this means for the 2022 midterm election.

