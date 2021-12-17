Sea level rise threatens Virginia farmers

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that coastal Virginia is experiencing the highest rates of sea level rise along the Eastern seaboard. The region’s farmland is particularly at risk flooding and rising waters.

WHRO’s Sam Turken reports on how farmers are grappling with sea level rise.

This story is part of the Pulitzer Center’s Connected Coastlines Reporting Initiative.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

