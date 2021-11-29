© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NASA's new telescope will let astronomer Laura Kreidberg study the atmospheres of far-off exoplanets

Published November 29, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST
This 2015 artist's rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, NASA announced that the next-generation telescope will now fly no earlier than 2021 and the its lifetime cost is now expected to reach nearly $10 billion. (Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP)
This 2015 artist's rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, NASA announced that the next-generation telescope will now fly no earlier than 2021 and the its lifetime cost is now expected to reach nearly $10 billion. (Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP)

The James Webb Space Telescope — the most powerful of its kind — will launch into space on Dec. 22.

Astronomer Laura Kreidberg, director of the atmospheric physics of exoplanets department at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, is one of the scientists anxious to use it in her research. She looks at exoplanets, the planets orbiting other stars out in space, and hopes to learn more about their atmospheres and weather.

She talks to host Callum Borchers about her work.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.