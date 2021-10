The pandemic has been a roller coaster ride for wedding caterers. For many, the spring, summer and fall of 2020 wedding season were lost, and this year’s business is booming.

Jon Kalish reports on a unique breed of caterers, such as Heirloom Fire and The Hindquarter, that cook on an open fire in front of the wedding guests.

Watch on YouTube.

