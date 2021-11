When Americans need a quick bite to eat, and don't want to make it themselves, they often call out for pizza. Jerome Socolovsky reports that in Spain, they've gone one better on that idea, with a way to call out for home-cooked food. Spaniards who are too tired, lazy or pressed for time to cook can call up a surrogate mother and order a home-cooked meal. Many of these "telemadres" are empty-nesters who want to earn a little extra cash.

