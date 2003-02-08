© 2021
Girls and Gangs

By Jacki Lyden
Published February 8, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

The rise in the number of girls and gangs and their influence in communities around the country, including suburban America, is the topic of countless research projects nationwide. Law enforcement is also catching up, and the U.S. social-service system has begun to respond. All are looking at the fact that girls and gangs are their own social phenomenon. They require an approach that is often different than competing traditional male-dominated gangs. NPR's Jacki Lyden examines the new roles of girls and gangs.

Jacki Lyden
Longtime listeners recognize Jacki Lyden's voice from her frequent work as a substitute host on NPR. As a journalist who has been with NPR since 1979, Lyden regards herself first and foremost as a storyteller and looks for the distinctive human voice in a huge range of national and international stories.