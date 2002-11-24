The use of hand signaling in baseball goes back to the 1890s when a deaf ball player's coach started using hand signals to let the player know if the previous pitch was a strike or a ball -- maybe. Steve is joined by Josh Prager, senior special writer at the Wall Street Journal, to talk about the history of signing in America's pastime, and the questions that still surround its origin. Prager is currently writing a book about sign stealing in 1951 and the "Shot Heard Round the World."

