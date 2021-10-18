Wilmington Renaissance Corp.

-
The Wilmington Renaissance Corporation is marking its 25 year anniversary this week. The non-profit initiated the redevelopment of the LOMA district and…
-
What started with three planned murals in Wilmington’s Creative District has blossomed into seven public works throughout the city. The first of these…
-
Wilmington’s Creative District is getting a financial boost through a new $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.The Wilmington…
-
Wilmington’s planned Creative District is taking a major step forward.Starting next month, Interfaith Community Housing of Delaware will begin work on the…
-
New housing, a “maker space” where innovators can design and refine their creations, art galleries and artists’ studios, improved streetscapes with a dash…