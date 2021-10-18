-
A bill released from a state Senate committee Wednesday would make underage drinking a civil offense.State Sen. Laura Sturgeon (D-Brandywine West) is…
-
Newark police say they were sending a message when they cited nearly 180 people over the weekend for underage drinking at a house party near University of…
-
180 people were arrested for underage drinking at a house near the University of Delaware campus Saturday afternoon. According to Newark Police, an…
-
First State seniors are graduating from high school and with that comes parties - and possibly underage drinking. Statistics show that graduation season…
-
Prom season in Delaware is near and State officials want students to be aware of the dangers of drinking and driving. The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco…
-
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services kicked off its new underage drinking prevention campaign on April 23. The campaign aims to prevent…