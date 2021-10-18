-
The Rehoboth Beach ocean outfall went live at the end of May. It’s now discharging treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean.The city has been working on…
-
Rehoboth Beach’s controversial ocean outfall recently started discharging treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean. But it’s not the first outfall…
-
The City of Rehoboth Beach met a state and federally mandated June 1 deadline on Friday to pull its wastewater discharge from the Lewes-Rehoboth…
-
Results from a state-mandated study coinciding with Rehoboth Beach’s ocean outfall project show heavy rains contaminate the city’s stormwater outfalls and…
-
In less than a month, the City of Rehoboth Beach will start discharging treated wastewater through an outfall pipe into the Atlantic Ocean.Delaware Center…
-
Rehoboth Beach commissioners last week approved a $310,000 change order to repave Henlopen Avenue over a force main that will pump city and county treated…
-
Bad weather this month delayed construction for Rehoboth Beach’s ocean outfall pipe to the point where crews will not be finished by a key permit deadline…
-
The company doing work on a Rehoboth Beach outfall pipe that will send treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean claims to have encountered a problem…
-
Environmentalists worry using poultry litter as fertilizer is a source of pollution for Delaware’s waterways, but a Maryland renewable waste company wants…
-
An appeal challenging the construction of Rehoboth Beach’s ocean outfall was shot down by the state’s Environmental Appeals Board Tuesday. Suzanne Thurman…