John Young

-
Proposed legislation could move the Delaware Autism Program from the Christina School District to the Delaware Department of Education.Christina School…
-
There’s some confusion surrounding management of the state’s autism program.Lawmakers created a pilot program last year changing its focus to training…
-
A legal fight over education funding in the First State will continue into 2019. Combined with some new faces at Legislative Hall, that likely means more…
-
Raising students’ academic performance in public schools is likely to be an issue state lawmakers take up again next year.State Rep. Earl Jaques…
-
Some Delaware education advocates say they’re disappointed in the recent standardized test scores.The percentages of public school students across the…
-
A draft agreement between the state and Christina School District would consolidate the district’s Wilmington schools while offering more services.Five…
-
The Christina School District is the latest in the country to adopt a ‘safe space’ policy for students unauthorized to live in the U.S.Under the policy…