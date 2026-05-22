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Heat Awareness Week

  • A group of students pose with their instructor in the left corner and two in the center holding a document. They are standing on a grassy lawn with bright daytime light and a brick university building with trees and red brick walkways in the background.
    Science, Health, Tech
    Delaware's first Heat Awareness Week coincides with the year's first 90 degree days
    Jay Shah
    This week is Delaware’s first Heat Awareness Week. And it seems especially well-timed.This week saw higher than average temperatures for this time of year. Maximum temperatures this week averaged over 80 degrees with the first three days seeing highs over 90 degrees, including record breaking highs in Wilmington and Georgetown.The creation of Heat Awareness Week in Delaware is the culmination of an effort by a group of Univ. of Delaware students in a class taught by Vaishnavi Tripuraneni, Assistant Professor in the Department of Geography and Spatial Sciences. Two of them - Katherine Turner and Jennifer Barbour - joined Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah to explain why heat awareness matters and efforts to address heat-related issues.