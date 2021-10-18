-
A bipartisan group of Delaware lawmakers is creating a new caucus devoted to the First State’s growing science sector. State officials announced the…
DowDuPont is expressing disappointment with a recent European Union court decision on genetically modified food.The EU Court of Justice ruled that new…
Gene editing techniques at Christiana Care Health System have been proven to cut cancer diagnosis times in half and are being commercialized for worldwide…
Christiana Care has been talking with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration about developing a gene editing tool called CRISPR to assist in lung cancer…
Scientists at Christiana Care Health System’s Gene Editing Institute have been engineering a pair of molecular scissors to help diagnose and assist in…
Some Delaware community college students received a hands-on introduction to gene editing this school year through a partnership with Christiana Care…
Christiana Care scientists have found a way to use molecular scissors called CRISPR to edit genes outside of a cell, which could allow them to recreate…
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Delaware and nationwide, which is why doctors at Christiana Care Health System are working towards…
Delaware Technical Community College and Christiana Care Health System have received a $1 million grant to teach gene editing to community college…
Scientists have figured out how to edit genes to prevent genetic disorders in embryos, and the discovery is simultaneously receiving applause and…