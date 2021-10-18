-
California’s federal appeals court ordered a ban on a DowDuPont chemical called chlorpyrifos Thursday.The pesticide is widely used on citrus fruit and…
-
DowDuPont is expressing disappointment with a recent European Union court decision on genetically modified food.The EU Court of Justice ruled that new…
-
DowDuPont announced Wednesday it is buying a new manufacturing facility in Newark.The site will be used to manufacture Kalrez for the company’s…
-
Dow Chemical merged with DuPont back in August - creating a 103 billion dollar company. It is now consolidating operations ahead of breaking into three…
-
Delaware will get a bit more of the recently merged DowDuPont.Company officials announced Tuesday seven additional businesses will move into the planned…
-
The Dow-DuPont merger becomes a reality at the end of this month.The two companies announced Friday they’ve received all required regulatory approvals and…
-
The Dow-DuPont merger cleared its final U.S. hurdle Thursday.The U.S. Department of Justice Anti-Trust Division gave the $140 billion dollar deal its…
-
Shareholders in DuPont and The Dow Chemical Company approved a merger of the two entities Wednesday.DuPont shareholders held their vote during the…
-
DuPont saw sales fall in the first quarter of the year, dropping five and a half percent from a year ago.The chemical giant posted net sales of $7.4…
-
Gov. Jack Markell (D) and state lawmakers have widely lauded an incentive package as part of an effort to retain DuPont jobs in Delaware, but they are…