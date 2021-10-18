-
In the library, silence is a time-honored tradition.But at the New Castle County Library's Brandywine Hundred Branch, there’s a soft hum of sewing…
-
Each summer morning, a large bin of bagged meals appears just inside the front door at Frankford Public Library, where kids who don’t have enough food at…
-
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services and the Division of Libraries are teaming up to make some state services more accessible.A pilot…
-
In July, a statewide library consortium was formalized. It included adding a medical library to the public circuit. For years, Delaware’s Division of…
-
The brand new $31 million dollar Route 9 Library and Innovation Center opened its doors Tuesday morning.Over 300 community members turned out Tuesday to…
-
Researchers using Delaware's online library catalog will now be able to look up documents from the Lewes Historical Society's collection, which includes…
-
School librarians could become a mandatory school hire in Delaware should state lawmakers pass a new bill introduced last week.Backed by Rep. Paul…
-
Delaware library officials, patrons and advocates are hosting their annual Delaware Library Legislative Action Day on Tuesday. Attendees at the Dover…