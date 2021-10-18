-
More Delaware state workers can now collectively bargain for higher wages. Gov. John Carney signed legislation Thursday allowing state workers to bargain…
-
Probation and parole officers are getting raises after a two-year fight.Gov. John Carney’s administration has reached a four-year collective bargaining…
-
Delaware’s probation and parole officers union president said he’s frustrated with the pace of contract negotiations.Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10…
-
More state workers could negotiate for wages under legislation introduced in a Senate committee earlier this week.Legislation sponsored by State Sen. Jack…