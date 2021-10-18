Budget 2022

-
The Joint Finance Committee finished work on the last of the budget bills for next year. And this is the largest Grant-in-Aid bill in state history.…
-
Lawmakers approved the largest Bond Bill in state history after days of debates and disagreements. The budget bills are among the few Republicans have…
-
State lawmakers are sending next year’s operating budget to Gov. John Carney. After passing the House Wednesday, the state Senate approved the $4.77…
-
Tensions flared during Wednesday’s Bond Bill committee as lawmakers debated using surplus funds to boost some capital projects. State lawmakers looked at…
-
Major changes were made to DelDOT’s capital budget requests Tuesday. Drivers heading on I-95 through Wilmington may need to slow down in the work zone.…
-
The First State’s revenue forecast still looks good, but gains are slowing coming out of the pandemic. The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory…
-
State lawmakers begin pulling together the final version of next year’s budget. The Joint Finance Committee Tuesday spent the first day of budget markup…
-
State lawmakers are questioning why the Department of Health and Social Services is failing to meet its requirement to fully fund intellectual disability…
-
The Division of Public Health reviewed its coronavirus response with state lawmakers Wednesday. What’s next as Delaware manages the COVID-19 pandemic was…
-
One of the state’s largest departments began its multi-day budget hearing Tuesday. Department of Health and Social Services secretary Molly Magarik parsed…