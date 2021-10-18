-
Officials with Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) say cleanup of an oil spill off of Broadkill Beach will likely…
Four coastal storms battered the East Coast last month. Three of them took bites out of some of Delaware’s beaches, causing minor to significant erosion…
Delaware is entering what is generally considered the height of the Atlantic hurricane season – where the state and the region are more likely to see…
Delaware’s Broadkill Beach is the site of a week-long mapping project where scientists and industry professionals are using autonomous kayaks and drones…
A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project to expand Broadkill Beach is on schedule -- despite having to work around spawning horseshoe crabs this summer. The…
Several weeks after the Delaware River Main Channel Deepening project began work off Broadkill Beach - a hill of dredged-up material is taking shape…