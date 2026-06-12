The Green - June 12, 2026 Listen • 49:44

Should corporations get a vote?

A Superior Court judge recently ruled the town of Fenwick Island’s policy allowing artificial entities like LLCs to vote in its municipal elections is legal, rejecting an ACLU lawsuit against the small coastal town challenging the practice.

Although it was a lower court ruling that didn't set policy or precedent for the state, the decision attracted attention from national media outlets.

And a leading House Democrat is seeking to amend Delaware’s constitution, to end the practice of these entities voting in Delaware elections.

This week, Delaware Public Media state politics reporter Bente Bouthier delved into this issue with Lawrence Cunningham, Director of University of Delaware’s John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance.

Corporations as Voters DPM's Bente Bouthier and UD's Larry Cunningham discussed a local law allowing corporate entities to vote in municipal elections. Listen • 12:41

Trump's latest immigration policy could further disrupt Delawareans' lives

The Trump administration has prioritized an overhaul of longstanding immigration laws such as the removal of temporary protection status.

The latest attempt was a memo released in May 2026, placing restrictions on “adjustment of status” applications, more commonly known as green card applications. This meant people applying for lawful permanent residence in the USA would be required to leave the country for their application unless they were in “extraordinary circumstances.”

The memo seemed vague and confusing. So, this week we sat down with Rick Hogan, an immigration attorney and founding partner at Hogan and Vandenberg in Wilmington, to help us understand what this memo meant for new applicants going forward.

We also chatted with ACLU of Delaware Executive Director Mike Brickner about the overall impact this change could have.

Green Card Applications DPM's Jay Shah spoke with experts about the latest Trump administration attempt to change the US immigration system. Listen • 12:41

Arts Playlist: Rehoboth Beach Bandstand 2026

Summertime at Rehoboth Beach means a lot of things - a stroll on the boardwalk, a day enjoying the surf and sand, and the chance to see dozens of free concerts at the city's bandstand.

To find out more about this summer's shows, DPM's Martin Matheny spoke to Rehoboth Bandstand Director Corey Groll on this week's Arts Playlist.

Arts Playlist: Rehoboth Bandstand 2026 DPM's Martin Matheny caught up with Corey Groll on this summer's musical offerings. Listen • 11:57

Enlighten Me: DSU student documentary earns national recognition

Delaware State University made history on the wrestling mat in 2026, fielding a team of all women, the first ever Division I women’s wrestling program at an HBCU.

And a short documentary, “First to the Mat,” by DSU students Tia Jarvis and Sanaiyah Baines-Butler highlights the program’s first-ever home dual meet where the Hornets easily defeated Wilkes and McDaniel.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry spoke with Tia Jarvis about the award-winning documentary.