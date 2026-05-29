The Green - May 29, 2026 Listen • 50:58

Wilmington HOPE Commission members pay tribute to co-founder Mike Purzycki

This week, Delawareans in the city of Wilmington and throughout the state bid farewell to former Wilmington mayor Mike Purzycki. Purzycki died last week at the age of 80 and in the days following his death and at his funeral this week, much of the discussion about his impact understandably focused on his two terms as mayor and his 10 years spent shaping the massive development of Wilmington’s Riverfront as Executive Director of the Riverfront Development.

But there is more to Purzycki’s legacy that those two things. Among them is his work on the Wilmington HOPE Commission, which has focused on re-entry services and recidivism. And it’s that part of Purzycki’s story that three people who worked with him on the HOPE Commission focused on in a piece they co-authored last week after his death.

This week, host Tom Byrne sat down with those three people – Delaware State Univ. President Tony Allen, who served with Purzycki as the group’s founding co-chairs, former Hope Commission Executive Director Charles Madden and Darryl "Wolfie" Chambers, founder of the Center for Structural Equity, and a volunteer and advisor to the Commission – to discuss their piece “He Was “Enough”: Remembering Mike Purzycki."

Remembering Mike Purzycki Three members from the Wilmington Hope Commission joined host Tom Byrne to discuss former Mayor Mike Purzycki's legacy as a co-founder of the organization. Listen • 24:24

What if hurricane damage could be predicted before they make landfall?

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1st.

NOAA’s National Hurricane Center predicts a below normal season with 8-14 named storms, of which 3-6 are hurricanes, including 1-3 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher). An average season has 14 named storms with seven hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

But predicting and tracking hurricane activity is only one part of the equation. When storms hit, they can do major damage. With that in mind, research at the University of Delaware is trying to improve work to model what damage from a storm could look like.

Thomas Florio – who graduated from UD last week with his degree in Meteorology & Climate Science – has been working with assistant professor of meteorology and climate science Shuai Wang to improve hurricane damage simulations. And Florio recently joined host Tom Byrne to discuss his work and its implications.

Predicting Hurricane Damage UD student Thomas Florio, who worked on developing better hurricane damage simulations as part of his degree, joined host Tom Byrne to talk about the impact of his work. Listen • 12:42

Arts Playlist: Delaware Music History Archive

Delaware sometimes seems to live in the cultural shadow cast by our neighbors - places like Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington DC. And, sometimes the state gets a certain reputation - small, boring, the kind of place where nothing happens.

But Paul Campagna and Chris Haug are pushing back on that with a new and growing project - the Delaware Music History Archive. It's an ambitious undertaking, involving thousands of newspaper clippings and hundreds of concert flyers and photos tracking more than eight decades of the state's surprisingly rich musical history. And that collection is growing every day.

On this week's Arts Playlist, DPM's Martin Matheny learns more about the project, an upcoming talk Chris and Paul are participating in in Dover, and why you shouldn't sleep on the First State's role in American music history.