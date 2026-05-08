The Green - May 08, 2026 Listen • 50:43

Retirements open the door for more change at Leg Hall

Several fixtures in Delaware state politics have announced they won’t seek reelection this year, some after decades in their seat. Their decisions to step aside leave room for new faces and the possibility a seat could flip to the other party.

Incumbents opting to leave has become a bit of a trend in the First State. In both 2022 and 2024, multiple incumbents didn’t pursue their seats in the General Assembly again.

This week, Delaware Public Media political reporter Bente Bouthier dove into this trend and implications of this round of retirements with University of Delaware professor Paul Brewer - who specializes in political communication and public opinion.

Legislative Hall Turnover 2026 DPM's Bente Bouthier and University of Delaware's Paul Brewer discussed the impact of several statehouse incumbents retiring this year. Listen • 12:57

Can EVs help make the grid more reliable? UD professor says again that they can

Concerns about electric grid capacity remain in the headlines as surging demand, fueled in part by A.I and data centers, stress the system and contribute to rising electricity costs.

But what if your car could be part of the solution. It may be, if you have an electric car.

Vehicle to grid technology - developed by Univ. of Delaware Professor Willett Kempton - has been around for 30 years but, the timing may finally be right for it to make its mark.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle took a closer look at where V2G tech stands and why it may be ready to take off. And he joined Tom Byrne this week to discuss what he learned.

V2G Ready for Mainstream Host Tom Byrne asked Jon Hurdle about his latest piece on where things stand with the "Vehicle-to-Grid" technology. Listen • 11:57

Arts Playlist: Wilmington Concert Opera returns with Loksi' Shaali

The Wilmington Concert Opera returned to the stage this weekend with the Delaware premiere of the first opera written in a US tribal language.

On this week's Arts Playlist, DPM's Martin Matheny spoke to the Wilmington Concert Opera's Artistic Director Kirstin Kunkle, herself a member of the Muskogee nation, about the performance.

Arts Playlist: Loksi' Shaali DPM's Martin Matheny spoke to Wilmington Concert Opera's Kirstin Kunkle about the first opera written in a US tribal language. Listen • 12:27

Enlighten Me: New film explores impact of chronic stress and trauma

A recent documentary looked at how stress can affect our lives, and how you don't have to heal alone. Friends & Neighbors is a film by Wilmington resident Benjamin Wagner who shared how dealing with chronic stress and trauma can shape our lives.

In the film he shared his story along with conversations with experts and neighbors as they showed how you can heal and still connect with those around you. In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry spoke with Wagner about his film and life experiences.