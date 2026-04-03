© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business
The Green

The difference between reassignment and recusal in Delaware's courts

By Jay Shah
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:18 PM EDT
The Leonard L. Williams Justice Center is one of the locations of the Court of Chancery and where Chancellor Kathleen McCormick hears most of her cases.
Administrative Office of the Courts
The Leonard L. Williams Justice Center is one of the locations of the Court of Chancery and where Chancellor Kathleen McCormick hears most of her cases including the three lawsuits against Elon Musk that she reassigned.

On Monday, March 30, Chancellor Kathleen McCormick, the highest judge on Delaware’s Court of Chancery, made an uncommon filing. She was originally set to preside over three lawsuits against Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but last week his lawyers accused her of showing bias over a LinkedIn post she allegedly liked.

In her filing this week, she refused to recuse herself, but reassigned the three lawsuits to other on the Chancery bench.

To understand what this means, Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah spoke with Lawrence Cunningham, Director of the John L. Weinburg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware.

Reassignment vs Recusal Full Interview
Listen to the full interview between Lawrence Cunningham of the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance and DPM's Jay Shah
Lawrence Cunningham, Director of the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance

Additional Notes

While the Chancellor's actions are novel, Cunningham said there isn't a concrete way to find if this is the first time as many rulings aren't made public. However, given the high-profile nature of this case and Chancellor McCormick's stance, he said her ruling still holds significance.

You can view the official ruling with Chancellor McCormick's letter below:

The Green
Stay Connected
Jay Shah
As a passionate public radio nerd, Jay Shah is here to equip all Delawareans with credible and reliable information. Before DPM, she was a Great Lakes environmental reporter and spent four years at NPR member station WKSU. Now as DPM's producer, she creates stories for The Green and collaborates with the reporters on various projects.
See stories by Jay Shah
Related Content