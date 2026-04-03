The difference between reassignment and recusal in Delaware's courts

Reassignment vs Recusal Full Interview Listen to the full interview between Lawrence Cunningham of the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance and DPM's Jay Shah Listen • 21:46

Additional Notes

While the Chancellor's actions are novel, Cunningham said there isn't a concrete way to find if this is the first time as many rulings aren't made public. However, given the high-profile nature of this case and Chancellor McCormick's stance, he said her ruling still holds significance.

You can view the official ruling with Chancellor McCormick's letter below: