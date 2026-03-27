How will new legislation help Delaware deal with digital currency?
Delaware is considering changes to state code meant to help it adapt to a growing digital money market.
Recently introduced bills will make it easier for financial transactions across state lines and Delaware companies conducting business out of state while establishing a licensing framework for stablecoin - a type of cryptocurrency.
The package of bills come from one of General Assembly’s leaders in banking and business policy, State Senator Spiros Mantzavinos. He says they’ll be important to Delaware retaining its reputation for being business friendly and attracting corporations to the First State.
This week, Delaware Public Media State Politics Reporter - Bente Bouthier sits down with Mantzavinos to delve more deeply into what these bills will do.
DPM's Bente Bouthier interviews State Senator Spiros Mantzavinos