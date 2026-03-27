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Politics & Government
The Green

How will new legislation help Delaware deal with digital currency?

By Bente Bouthier
Published March 27, 2026 at 9:24 AM EDT
Delaware Legislative Hall in Dover.
Roman Battaglia
/
Delaware Public Media
Delaware Legislative Hall in Dover.

Delaware is considering changes to state code meant to help it adapt to a growing digital money market.

Recently introduced bills will make it easier for financial transactions across state lines and Delaware companies conducting business out of state while establishing a licensing framework for stablecoin - a type of cryptocurrency.

The package of bills come from one of General Assembly’s leaders in banking and business policy, State Senator Spiros Mantzavinos. He says they’ll be important to Delaware retaining its reputation for being business friendly and attracting corporations to the First State.

This week, Delaware Public Media State Politics Reporter - Bente Bouthier sits down with Mantzavinos to delve more deeply into what these bills will do.

DPM's Bente Bouthier interviews State Senator Spiros Mantzavinos

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Bente Bouthier
Before joining DPM, Bente worked in Indiana's network of NPR/PBS stations for six years, where she contributed daily and feature assignments across politics, housing, substance use, and immigration. Her favorite part of her job is talking on the phone with people about the issues they want to see in the news.
See stories by Bente Bouthier