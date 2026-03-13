The Green - March 13, 2026 Listen • 49:41

The state of data center debate in Delaware

Delaware continues to debate whether it wants to allow large data centers to set up shop in the First State - and if they do, what kind of regulation and oversight will govern then and their potential impact.

In recent weeks, the state’s Public Service Commission heard public comment as it mulls a large load tariff for operations like data centers. State lawmakers held a hearing where a variety of experts offered their perspectives on data centers and their impact. And New Castle County passed a ordinance enacting some data center regulations

Delaware Public Media contributor Jon Hurdle has been tracking this discussion and debate – and this week offers a snapshot on what's being said.

DPM's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the debate over data centers Listen • 14:56

What you need to know about ICE in the First State

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement operations are happening in Delaware. And The Community Legal Aid Society (CLASI) serves as an advocacy group that is monitoring those operations.

CLASI’s immigration program says it’s recorded a rise in ICE operations statewide, including a combination of targeted enforcement and general enforcement.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with the CLASI Immigration Unit’s supervising attorney Emily Houde to talk about ICE presence in Delaware and what to do if you run into their agents.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews CLASI Immigration Unit supervising attorney Emily Houde Listen • 12:12

How is the housing market shaping up in Delaware?

As the days get longer and warmer, the busy spring and summer housing season is ramping up.

If you are among those looking to buy or sell a home in the First State in the coming months. what can you expect? Is it a buyers or sellers’ market?

This week, contributor Eileen Dallabrida examines the housing market in Delaware.

DPM's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss the Delaware housing market Listen • 8:27

Arts Playlist: Delaware Symphony Orchestra's 'Across the Galaxy'

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra's next concert, coming up next weekend, takes audiences "Across the Galaxy" with music from sci-fi and space movies.

To learn more, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny grabbed his tricorder for a conversation with the DSO's music director, Michelle Di Russo in this week's Arts Playlist.