Arts Playlist: Delaware Symphony Orchestra's 'Across the Galaxy'

DPM's Martin Mathney interviews DSO music director, Michelle Di Russo Listen • 12:51

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra’s next concert takes audiences into outer space.

Titled “Across the Galaxy,” the performance features music from space and sci-fi films and television, including selections from Star Trek, Dr. Who, The X-Files, The Incredibles, and more.

“The idea was to bring the greatest hits from sci-fi and from film music to our season and to have everyone connect through a different experience than the standard classical repertoire concerts that we offer,” says the orchestra’s music director, Michelle Di Russo.

And, of course, the concert will feature music by the dean of film composers.

“Of course, we'll have some John Williams for the Star Wars fan at the very end,” Di Russo says. “We saved this for last on purpose.”

Di Russo has more experience than many with Williams’s music. As a fellow with the Los Angeles Symphony, she worked directly with the Oscar-winning composer and conductor.

While the repertoire is a departure from the orchestra’s usual, that doesn’t mean it’s easier. Di Russo says film music presents new challenges for the musicians, like rapid transitions, virtuosic passages, and music that - unlike Beethoven or Brahms - wasn’t written for live performance.

“I think people forget that when we hear this music in films, this music is being recorded in a studio. There's an opportunity to stop and start again., there's an opportunity to help - fix mistakes,” she explains. “But when we are playing this live, it's a whole different story. You get one shot at it.”

Di Russo says she hopes the performance will take audiences on a journey.

“It really transports you to the movies,” she says. “You start hearing it and I think you can just visualize in your head what part of the movie it was. I think that experiencing this with orchestra, I think you'll be blown away.”

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra presents “Across the Galaxy on Friday, March 20 at 7:30 at the Grand in Wilmington.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.