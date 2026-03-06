Univ. of Delaware professor contributes to 'Humanity's Last Exam'
A University of Delaware professor is part of a team that’s come up with a test for artificial intelligence programs.
Humanity's Last Exam tests how fast AI's capabilities are advancing. The exam was created by experts from around the world to figure out if AI programs can figure out solutions independently.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry recently spoke with Humanity’s Last Exam contributor Manuel Schottdorf, a neuroscientist in the University of Delaware’s Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences about this AI test.
