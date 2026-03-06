© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Univ. of Delaware professor contributes to 'Humanity's Last Exam'

By Joe Irizarry
Published March 6, 2026 at 8:33 AM EST
Wikimedia Commons

A University of Delaware professor is part of a team that’s come up with a test for artificial intelligence programs.

Humanity's Last Exam tests how fast AI's capabilities are advancing. The exam was created by experts from around the world to figure out if AI programs can figure out solutions independently.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry recently spoke with Humanity’s Last Exam contributor Manuel Schottdorf, a neuroscientist in the University of Delaware’s Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences about this AI test.

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry interviews UD neuroscientist Manuel Schottdorf

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
