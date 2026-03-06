Arts Playlist: Biggs Museum's 'The Art of Elizabeth Catlett'
American artist Elizabeth Catlett spent much of her career as an expatriate. While beloved by artists for her captivating portrayals of Black women, she was also marginalized by academia and for a time, even her own government.
Now, the works of this compelling, politically-aware artist are on display at the Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined by the Biggs's Curator of American Art, Laura Fravel to learn more.
Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny interviews Biggs Museum Curator of American Art Laura Fravel
