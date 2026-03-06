© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Arts Playlist: Biggs Museum's 'The Art of Elizabeth Catlett'

By Martin Matheny
Published March 6, 2026 at 8:32 AM EST
Elizabeth Catlett, 1990, “Dancing” lithograph, edition 34/100
© 2026 Mora-Catlett Family
/
Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY
Elizabeth Catlett, 1990, “Dancing” lithograph, edition 34/100

American artist Elizabeth Catlett spent much of her career as an expatriate. While beloved by artists for her captivating portrayals of Black women, she was also marginalized by academia and for a time, even her own government.

Now, the works of this compelling, politically-aware artist are on display at the Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined by the Biggs's Curator of American Art, Laura Fravel to learn more.

Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny interviews Biggs Museum Curator of American Art Laura Fravel

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
