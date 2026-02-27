The Green - February 27, 2026 Listen • 48:40

Assessing Univ. of Delaware updated guidance for potential ICE contact on campus

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have ramped up their activity since President Donald Trump returned to the White House. Delaware saw ICE arrest rates nearly double between May and October 2025, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.

University of Delaware recently published a quick reference page in case students, faculty or community members come into contact with ICE on campus.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee went through those guidelines before sitting down with ACLU of Delaware Executive Director Mike Brickner to discuss campus safety and whether these guidelines go far enough to protect the UD campus community.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews ACLU of Delaware Executive Director Mike Brickner Listen • 14:11

Can cottage homes help deliver more affordable housing in Georgetown?

Georgetown Town Council recently passed an ordinance changes explicitly allowing for a new type of home, cottage homes, to be built in the community. It's a move that supporters call a step forward for housing access in the area.

But some in Georgetown remain against this type of housing – specifically a proposed 20-unit project along Market Street.

Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale has been following this story and offers a look at where things currently stand.

DPM's Isreal Hale reports on adding cottage homes in Georgetown Listen • 7:57

Arts Playlist: New Light Theatre's 'The White Chip'

Sean Daniels's play The White Chip is a darkly funny and poignant look at battling substance use disorder and the journey to sobriety.

New Light Theatre presents the play, opening March 6 at the OperaDelaware Studios in Wilmington, with a preview night March 5.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny speaks with three members of this New Light Theatre production to learn more about the play and what audiences can expect.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews New Light Theatre's Lena Mucchetti, Charlie DelMarcelle, and Owen Corey Listen • 12:11

Enlighten Me: Can sports like the Olympics still unify us?

Sports can be a unifier even in the most divisive of times.

As we just saw with the recently completed Olympics – there are some instances sports can still bring people together.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry sits down with Univ. of Delaware Sports Management professor Matthew Robinson to discuss how the Olympics and even your favorite professional sports team can bridge divides and unify people.