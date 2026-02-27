Assessing Univ. of Delaware updated guidance for potential ICE contact on campus
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have ramped up their activity since President Donald Trump returned to the White House. Delaware saw ICE arrest rates nearly double between May and October 2025, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.
University of Delaware recently published a quick reference page in case students, faculty or community members come into contact with ICE on campus.
Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee went through those guidelines before sitting down with ACLU of Delaware Executive Director Mike Brickner to discuss campus safety and whether these guidelines go far enough to protect the UD campus community.
DPM's Abigail Lee interviews ACLU of Delaware Executive Director Mike Brickner