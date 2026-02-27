© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Education
The Green

Assessing Univ. of Delaware updated guidance for potential ICE contact on campus

By Abigail Lee
Published February 27, 2026 at 8:24 AM EST
A University of Delaware sign.
Delaware Public Media

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have ramped up their activity since President Donald Trump returned to the White House. Delaware saw ICE arrest rates nearly double between May and October 2025, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.

University of Delaware recently published a quick reference page in case students, faculty or community members come into contact with ICE on campus.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee went through those guidelines before sitting down with ACLU of Delaware Executive Director Mike Brickner to discuss campus safety and whether these guidelines go far enough to protect the UD campus community.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews ACLU of Delaware Executive Director Mike Brickner

The Green
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both. <br/><br/>She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.
