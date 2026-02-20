The Green - February 20, 2026 Listen • 50:25

Gov. Meyer says he wants smart growth but won’t block developers

Gov. Matt Meyer issued an executive order in late January seeking to take steps to deliver ‘smart growth’ in the First State – balancing affordability and economic gains with environmental protection - all while avoiding onerous restrictions on where developers can build.

How does the Meyer administration plan to do that?

Delaware Public Media contributor Jon Hurdle digs into the executive order this week to offer some answers.

Planned Parenthood to offer LGBTQ+ inclusive sex education program

Advocates point to inclusive and comprehensive sex education as one way to counter skewed risks LGBTQ+ people face in the U.S.

There isn’t a national standardized sex ed curriculum. Requirements at the state level vary, with some having laws in place that stigmatize and/or exclude material involving LGBTQ+ people, relationships and safety.

Delaware schools are required to teach sex ed, but state standards don’t match nationally recognized standards and must stress abstinence.

With that in mind, Planned Parenthood of Delaware is set to start offering IN·clued, an inclusive sex ed program, starting in April.

And Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with the organization’s Patricia Hartman and J. Green to talk about the program.

Arts Playlist: Chapel Street Players' Pygmalion

Newark's Chapel Street Players' performances of George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion open this weekend. This staging takes a new look at the theatrical classic, setting it in 1968.

On this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny speaks with the show's director, Gwen Armstrong Barker, about the show, the choice of the swinging sixties as a setting, and the possibility that curmudgeonly character Henry Higgins is actually neurodivergent.

History Matters: Game night delivers history lessons

The 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States is fueling an interest in the history of that time period.

And the Delaware Public Archives is trying to tap into that interest in some non-traditional ways.

Earlier this month, the Archives held its first game night with games designed in-house by Archives staff and the Delaware Historical Society to help attendees to learn about the Revolutionary era and Delaware’s role in it.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’a Isreal Hale chats wirh Delaware Public Archives Reference Archivist Maria Myer and Delaware Historical Society Experience and Education Manger Garrett Hastings about these games and how they can generate interest in First State history.