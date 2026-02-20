© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Education
The Green

Planned Parenthood to offer LGBTQ+ inclusive sex education program

By Abigail Lee
Published February 20, 2026 at 8:50 AM EST

Advocates point to inclusive and comprehensive sex education as one way to counter skewed risks LGBTQ+ people face in the U.S.

There isn’t a national standardized sex ed curriculum. Requirements at the state level vary, with some having laws in place that stigmatize and/or exclude material involving LGBTQ+ people, relationships and safety.

Delaware schools are required to teach sex ed, but state standards don’t match nationally recognized standards and must stress abstinence.

With that in mind, Planned Parenthood of Delaware is set to start offering IN·clued, an inclusive sex ed program, starting in April.

And Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with the organization’s Patricia Hartman and J. Green to talk about the program.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews Planned Parenthood of Delaware's J. Green and Patricia Hartman

Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both. <br/><br/>She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.
