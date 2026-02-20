History Matters: Game night delivers history lessons
The 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States is fueling an interest in the history of that time period.
And the Delaware Public Archives is trying to tap into that interest in some non-traditional ways.
Earlier this month, the Archives held its first game night with games designed in-house by Archives staff and the Delaware Historical Society to help attendees to learn about the Revolutionary era and Delaware’s role in it.
In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’a Isreal Hale chats with Delaware Public Archives Reference Archivist Maria Myer and Delaware Historical Society Experience and Education Manger Garrett Hastings about these games and how they can generate interest in First State history.
DPM's Isreal Hale interviews the Delaware Public Archives' Maria Myer and the Delaware Historical Society's Garrett Hastings