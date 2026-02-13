The Green - February 13, 2026 Listen • 48:54

Delaware is poised to make major investment in early childhood education. What will it focus on?

Gov. Matt Meyer’s State of the State address and budget proposal called for huge investments in early childhood education– about $50 million in state and federal monies.

Part of the federal money comes from the Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five Systems-Building Grant (PDG B-5 Grant), a $11.3 million federal grant. It's meant to bolster childcare infrastructure in the First State.

Gov. Meyer tapped Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay to take the lead managing this grant and the state’s larger effort to improve access to early childhood education and the results it produces.

This week, Delaware Public Media State Politics reporter Bente Bouthier sat down with Lt. Gov Gay to discuss the state’s plans.

Delaware Public Media's Bente Bouthier interviews Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay Listen • 14:25

What you need to know about summer beach rentals in Delaware

If the recent frigid temps are getting you down, maybe taking some time to plan your summer vacation will cheer you up.

If that plan involves getting away to the Delaware beaches later this year, there’s a few things you may want to know before you get started.

Contributor Eileen Dallalbrida takes a closer look at the beach rental market in 2026.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss the summer beach rental market Listen • 9:11

Arts Playlist: First State Ballet Theatre's 'Dreams in Motion'

First State Ballet Theatre returns to the stage at the Baby Grand next weekend for a performance featuring a pair of contemporary works.

The show is called "Dreams in Motion."

On this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny to the ballet's Claire McGregor to learn more.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews First State Ballet Theatre's Director of Marketing Claire McGregor Listen • 12:27

Enlighten Me: Book clubs and their benefits

Literacy rates are falling in the U.S. Reading scores for high school seniors nationwide saw their lowest levels since 1992 last year. And Delaware’s unfortunately on par – students saw another stagnant year for reading proficiency in 2025.

But this doesn’t mean reading culture and book clubs are dead. U.S. publishing revenues totaled $32.5 billion in 2024.

And Wuthering Heights is about to hit movie theaters, prompting long loan lines in Delaware libraries.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee looks into Delaware’s many book clubs and the benefits their members reap.