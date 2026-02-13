Enlighten Me: Book clubs and their benefits
Literacy rates are falling in the U.S. Reading scores for high school seniors nationwide saw their lowest levels since 1992 last year. And Delaware’s unfortunately on par – students saw another stagnant year for reading proficiency in 2025.
But this doesn’t mean reading culture and book clubs are dead. U.S. publishing revenues totaled $32.5 billion in 2024.
And Wuthering Heights is about to hit movie theaters, prompting long loan lines in Delaware libraries.
On this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee looks into Delaware’s many book clubs and the benefits their members reap.
DPM's Abigail Lee reports on book clubs in Delaware