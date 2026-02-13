© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
The Green

Enlighten Me: Book clubs and their benefits

By Abigail Lee
Published February 13, 2026 at 8:02 AM EST
Kiera McGillivray

Literacy rates are falling in the U.S. Reading scores for high school seniors nationwide saw their lowest levels since 1992 last year. And Delaware’s unfortunately on par – students saw another stagnant year for reading proficiency in 2025.

But this doesn’t mean reading culture and book clubs are dead. U.S. publishing revenues totaled $32.5 billion in 2024.

And Wuthering Heights is about to hit movie theaters, prompting long loan lines in Delaware libraries.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee looks into Delaware’s many book clubs and the benefits their members reap.

DPM's Abigail Lee reports on book clubs in Delaware

The Green
Stay Connected
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both. <br/><br/>She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.
See stories by Abigail Lee