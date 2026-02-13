Delaware is poised to make major investment in early childhood education. What will it focus on?
Gov. Matt Meyer’s State of the State address and budget proposal called for huge investments in early childhood education– about $50 million in state and federal monies.
Part of the federal money comes from the Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five Systems-Building Grant (PDG B-5 Grant), a $11.3 million federal grant. It's meant to bolster childcare infrastructure in the First State.
Gov.Meyer tapped Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay to take the lead managing this grant and the state’s larger effort to improve access to early childhood education and the results it produces.
This week, Delaware Public Media State Politics reporter Bente Bouthier sat down with Lt. Gov Gay to discuss the state’s plans.
Delaware Public Media's Bente Bouthier interviews Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay