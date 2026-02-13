© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Education
The Green

Delaware is poised to make major investment in early childhood education. What will it focus on?

By Bente Bouthier
Published February 13, 2026 at 8:05 AM EST
Delaware Legislative Hall
Delaware Public Media
Delaware Legislative Hall

Gov. Matt Meyer’s State of the State address and budget proposal called for huge investments in early childhood education– about $50 million in state and federal monies.

Part of the federal money comes from the Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five Systems-Building Grant (PDG B-5 Grant), a $11.3 million federal grant. It's meant to bolster childcare infrastructure in the First State.

Gov.Meyer tapped Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay to take the lead managing this grant and the state’s larger effort to improve access to early childhood education and the results it produces.

This week, Delaware Public Media State Politics reporter Bente Bouthier sat down with Lt. Gov Gay to discuss the state’s plans.

Delaware Public Media's Bente Bouthier interviews Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay

Bente Bouthier
Before joining DPM, Bente worked in Indiana's network of NPR/PBS stations for six years, where she contributed daily and feature assignments across politics, housing, substance use, and immigration. Her favorite part of her job is talking on the phone with people about the issues they want to see in the news.
