The Green - February 6, 2026 Listen • 50:26

Lawmakers seek to shield consumers as data centers threaten another jump in electric rates

Like many states, Delaware is grappling with what to do about data centers and their potential impact – especially on electric rates.

In Delaware, much of the effort to address data centers is currently focused at the state level as lawmakers and Gov. Matt Meyer weigh a number of proposals to regulate data centers. And beyond those efforts, just this week, the controversial Project Washington proposal near Delaware City was dealt a blow when DNREC ruled it is prohibited from operating at its planned site under Delaware’s Coastal Zone Act.

Delaware Public Media contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer look at the First State's work to regulate data centers and their impact.

DPM's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss data center issues in Delaware Listen • 14:11

Gov. Meyer and lawmakers clash over marijuana regulations

Two branches of Delaware government are facing off over regulation of legal cannabis businesses as the state’s sluggish roll-out of legal marijuana sales continues.

The General Assembly passed Senate Bill 75 last year along party lines. It nullifies ordinances passed in the last two years by county government bodies like Sussex County Council that place heavy restrictions on where cannabis businesses can set up shop.

Gov. Matt Meyer vetoed the bill in August and now lawmakers are working to override it.

This week, DPM State Politics reporter Bente Bouthier sat down the bill’s State Senate sponsor Trey Paradee to get his thoughts on why he feels a veto is necessary.

DPM State Politics reporter Bente Bouthier interviews State Sen. Trey Paradee Listen • 11:57

Arts Playlist: Delaware Theatre Company's 'Glory Road'

The stories of World War 2 can be epic - full of courage and compassion. One of the lesser-known stories is that of Gino Bartali, an Italian cyclist and Tour de France champion who used his position as one of Italy's most famous athletes to help refugees escape Mussolini's Fascist Italy.

Now, that story is coming to the stage in Wilmington, when the Delaware Theatre Company presents the US premiere of Glory Ride, a new musical by Victoria Buchholz and Todd Buchholz.

To learn more about the show, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny talked to Delaware Theatre Company's Producing Artistic Director, Mimi Warnick for this week's Arts Playlist.

DPM's Martin Mathney interviews Delaware Theatre Company Producing Artistic Director Mimi Warnick Listen • 11:41

Enlighten Me: What to expect from Super Bowl commercials this year

Depending on your view of football and specifically the Super Bowl, the most important part of the broadcast this Sunday could very well be the commercials.

Super Bowl commercials remain big business, and in some years talked about just as much as the game or the halftime show.

With ad time going for $8 million and more in some cases for this year’s game, Sunday will be no different.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry chats with Colleen Master, executive creative director at Aloysius, Butler & Clark, about this year’s Super Bowl commercials.