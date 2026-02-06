Gov. Meyer and lawmakers clash over marijuana regulations
Two branches of Delaware government are facing off over regulation of legal cannabis businesses as the state’s sluggish roll-out of legal marijuana sales continues.
The General Assembly passed Senate Bill 75 last year along party lines. It nullifies ordinances passed in the last two years by county government bodies like Sussex County Council that place heavy restrictions on where cannabis businesses can set up shop.
Gov. Matt Meyer vetoed the bill in August and now lawmakers are working to override it.
This week, DPM State Politics reporter Bente Bouthier sat down the bill’s State Senate sponsor Trey Paradee to get his thoughts on why he feels a veto is necessary.
DPM State Politics reporter Bente Bouthier interviews State Sen. Trey Paradee