History Matters: Meet the Delaware Public Archives' new director

The new director of the Delaware Public Archives sets her vision for its future.

Maegan Peterman was named Archives Director in December, and she has worked for the Delaware Public Archives since 2015.

Peterman has held a variety of roles including imaging archivist, records services supervisor and most recently Acting State Archivist.

The Public Archives preserves, provides access to and promotes the understanding of the state’s public records and history.

Peterman explains part of her vision for fulfilling that mission.

"To ensure that the archives is an exceptional steward of Delaware's historical records and a forward looking agency, that is prepared for the realities of modern government,” said Peterman. “Right now starting in 2026 a lot of our focus is on strengthening the foundation we already have. We're addressing some backlogs, because everybody has backlogs."

She adds they will review collections to ensure they’re best using their space and update or create policies needed with a goal of improving how they manage records and service the public.

She believes the work is essential to make sure records that Delawareans need 50 or 100 years from now are preserved, accessible and trustworthy.

"The archives isn't just an unknown state agency or sort of thought of as the quiet storage building for records that get dusty, but an active part of Delaware's civic and cultural life," said Peterman.

Peterman notes she also wants the Archives to be increasingly visible and relevant to the community by expanding events they do at schools, libraries and even breweries.