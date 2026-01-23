Arts Playlist: Delaware Symphony Orchestra's 'Waltzing through Winter'
The Delaware Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage at the Grand next week for a concert titled "Waltzing through Winter."
On this week's edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny speaks to the orchestra's conductor Michelle Di Russo about the program and the wealth of musical diversity that can be found in a fairly simple dance.
DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Delaware Symphony Orchestra conductor and music director Michelle Di Russo
