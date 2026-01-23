© 2026 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Delaware Symphony Orchestra's 'Waltzing through Winter'

By Martin Matheny
Published January 23, 2026 at 8:58 AM EST
Delaware Symphony Orchestra music director Michelle Di Russo with the orchestra
Delaware Symphony Orchestra
Delaware Symphony Orchestra music director Michelle Di Russo with the orchestra

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage at the Grand next week for a concert titled "Waltzing through Winter."

On this week's edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny speaks to the orchestra's conductor Michelle Di Russo about the program and the wealth of musical diversity that can be found in a fairly simple dance.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Delaware Symphony Orchestra conductor and music director Michelle Di Russo

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny