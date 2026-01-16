Arts Playlist: Opera Delaware performs 'Pagliacci' and 'Service Provider'

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Opera Delaware Vice President of Engagement Kerriann Otano Listen • 11:57

Opera Delaware presents a pair of short operas about love triangles in a performance later this month.

Anchoring the program is one of the most famous operas of all time, Pagliacci, a classic story about love, betrayal, and murder. Opera Delaware is presenting an abridged version that comes in at around an hour long.

“The story is horrifying, it's beautiful, it's devastating. It's everything you want opera to be," says Opera Delaware’s Kerriann Otaño.

That opera is paired with a much more recent work, the 2015 opera Service Provider, where the humble cell phone plays a starring role in a story about a couple’s date night and what happens when the husband’s mistress makes an appearance. Otano says the intimacy of Opera Delaware’s performance space puts the concertgoer in the midst of the action.

“You're in the restaurant with this couple during Service Provider. You're in the restaurant enjoying your dinner date while this couple is having this fight right in front of you," she says.

The two operas hit the stage at Opera Delaware’s studios in Wilmington on January 23 and 25.

