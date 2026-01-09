Arts Playlist: The Delaware Contemporary preps new exhibitions

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews The Delaware Contemporary's Director of Communications, Design and Strategy Shefon Taylor Listen • 11:28

The Delaware Contemporary opens three new exhibitions of modern art, informed by the times we live in, later this month

Following the Contemporary’s biennial exhibition, which explored the intersection of art and AI, the three exhibits opening this month look at more points where art asks questions about our current society. One of the exhibitions, Creative Influence(r), looks at the roles of social media influencers and artists.

“I think it really makes the way for us to have a conversation, about how we are looking at contemporary art now that we have all kind of lived in this digital world for so long," says Shefon Taylor, the museum’s Communications and Marketing Director. "And that beyond displaying art on digital platforms, how are artists also taking their digital practices and turning them into contemporary art?”

Another exhibition, Constellation of Belonging, calls on two artists to ask difficult questions about how women’s bodies are controlled. That exhibit was curated by Taylor.

One thing contemporary art is very good at, Taylor says, is asking difficult, relevant questions - including about contemporary art itself.

“We’re having a conversation about meaning and then how to engage with it at every level.”

Creative Influence(r), along with two other exhibitions, This Place Meant and Constellation of Belonging, open on January 16 and run through late April.

