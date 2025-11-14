The Green - November 14, 2025 Listen • 49:10

Delaware's new Office of New Americans asks how it can help First State immigrant community

Delaware now has an Office of New Americans to serve and support the immigrant community.

About 11% of Delaware residents are immigrants. That’s more than 115,000 people who contribute to Delaware socially and economically, according to the Office of New Americans director Rony Baltazar-Lopez.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with Baltazar-Lopez to talk about the office’s inaugural year, which includes a listening tour with stops in all three counties.

How much do Delawareans know about 'forever chemicals?'

There’s been a fair amount of reporting about so-called “forever chemicals” in drinking water and the potential health impact the family of PFAS chemicals can have, including some cancers, immune system suppression and developmental issues in children.

The state of Delaware took legislative action this year to make people more aware when PFAS levels in their drinking water exceed strict health limits initially set by the EPA during the Biden administration.

But how aware are people of these chemicals, the threat they pose and what can be done to address them?

A recent DNREC survey indicates there’s still work to be done – and earlier this week, we sat down with DNREC Chief Communications Officer Nikki Lavoie and DNREC Division of Waste & Hazardous Substances hydrologist Todd Keyser to discuss the survey results and the First State’s ongoing efforts to address PFAS.

Arts Playlist: OperaDelaware's 'Opera Deathmatch"

What happens when the world of opera collides with the world of boxing?

We’ll find out when Opera Delaware presents "Opera Deathmatch" next weekend at its studios in Wilmington.

The show features members of the Opera Delaware company going toe-to-toe, and performing some of opera's most aggressive, in-your-face arias - as well as some actual glove-to-glove sparring from notable Delawareans.

The event is the brainchild of OperaDelaware and First State native and former boxing champ Dave Tiberi.

On this week's Arts Playlist, DPM's Martin Matheny sits down with Tiberi and Opera Delaware's KerriAnn Otano about the show and how boxing and opera are strangely similar.

Enlighten Me: Delaware braces for Banana Ball

Banana Ball will be coming to Wilmington next summer.

What is Banana Ball, you ask?Well, it’s a different brand of baseball that features the fundamentals of the game combined with trick plays and unusual rules to provide entertainment for the whole family.

While the Savannah Bananas are the main draw in a now 6-team league – playing in huge venues across the country, next August 13th through the 15th, the Texas Tailgaters will bring the game to Wilmington in games with a new team, the Loco Beach Coconuts at Frawley Stadium.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry talks with the Texas Tailgaters’ Jonathan "Sunshine" Luders to learn more about Banana Ball.