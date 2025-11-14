© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

How much do Delawareans know about 'forever chemicals?'

By Tom Byrne
Published November 14, 2025 at 8:38 AM EST
Delaware Public Media

There’s been a fair amount of reporting about so-called “forever chemicals” in drinking water and the potential health impact the family of PFAS chemicals can have, including some cancers, immune system suppression and developmental issues in children.

And the state of Delaware took legislative action this year to make people more aware when PFAS levels in their drinking water exceed strict health limits initially set by the EPA during the Biden administration.

But how aware are people of these chemicals, the threat they pose and what can be done to address them?

A recent DNREC survey indicates there’s still work to be done – and earlier this week, we sat down with DNREC Chief Communications Officer Nikki Lavoie and DNREC Division of Waste & Hazardous Substances hydrologist Todd Keyser to discuss the survey results and the First State’s ongoing efforts to address PFAS.

DPM's Tom Byrne interviews DNREC Chief Communications Officer Nikki Lavoie and DNREC Division of Waste & Hazardous Substances hydrologist Todd Keyser

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
