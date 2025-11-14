How much do Delawareans know about 'forever chemicals?'
There’s been a fair amount of reporting about so-called “forever chemicals” in drinking water and the potential health impact the family of PFAS chemicals can have, including some cancers, immune system suppression and developmental issues in children.
And the state of Delaware took legislative action this year to make people more aware when PFAS levels in their drinking water exceed strict health limits initially set by the EPA during the Biden administration.
But how aware are people of these chemicals, the threat they pose and what can be done to address them?
A recent DNREC survey indicates there’s still work to be done – and earlier this week, we sat down with DNREC Chief Communications Officer Nikki Lavoie and DNREC Division of Waste & Hazardous Substances hydrologist Todd Keyser to discuss the survey results and the First State’s ongoing efforts to address PFAS.
DPM's Tom Byrne interviews DNREC Chief Communications Officer Nikki Lavoie and DNREC Division of Waste & Hazardous Substances hydrologist Todd Keyser